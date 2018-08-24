  • Residents nervous as crews work to repair 30-foot-wide sinkhole in DeBary

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DEBARY, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened in DeBary is causing traffic issues Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.  

     

    Related Headlines

    "To me it started expanding and expanding, and I'm like, ’Where are we supposed to go if something like this happens?’" resident Aly Leonard said.

     

    The sinkhole opened on North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard and Hollow Pine Drive. The sinkhole is 30 feet wide and 5 feet deep, officials said.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile appsWFTV Live Traffic Tracker

     

    "What you've got underground is what we are trying to find out, and once we figure that out, we come take out the old asphalt," Steve Olson with FDOT said.

     

    The road was shut down, causing issues for drivers.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Crews used a cone penetrometer truck to test the ground around the hole, FDOT said.

     

    “It sends a rod 50ft into the soil to test its stability. If the ground is stable, it could open 1 NB lane on Charles Richard Beall,” Channel 9 reporter Q McCray tweeted.  

     

    Watch: Skywitness 9 video over giant sinkhole

     

    Frustrated drivers had to cope with a detour.

     

    "It's ridiculous. I got to drop the kids off at the babysitter and I have to get back to work," driver Eliana Claudio said.

     

    FDOT decided to fill the hole with dirt, as concerned neighbors watched from a distance.

     

    "It's scary, because I live over here in the middle building," resident Edwin Rodriguez said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories