0 Residents nervous as crews work to repair 30-foot-wide sinkhole in DeBary

DEBARY, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened in DeBary is causing traffic issues Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

"To me it started expanding and expanding, and I'm like, ’Where are we supposed to go if something like this happens?’" resident Aly Leonard said.

The sinkhole opened on North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard and Hollow Pine Drive. The sinkhole is 30 feet wide and 5 feet deep, officials said.

"What you've got underground is what we are trying to find out, and once we figure that out, we come take out the old asphalt," Steve Olson with FDOT said.

The road was shut down, causing issues for drivers.

Crews used a cone penetrometer truck to test the ground around the hole, FDOT said.

“It sends a rod 50ft into the soil to test its stability. If the ground is stable, it could open 1 NB lane on Charles Richard Beall,” Channel 9 reporter Q McCray tweeted.

Frustrated drivers had to cope with a detour.

"It's ridiculous. I got to drop the kids off at the babysitter and I have to get back to work," driver Eliana Claudio said.

FDOT decided to fill the hole with dirt, as concerned neighbors watched from a distance.

"It's scary, because I live over here in the middle building," resident Edwin Rodriguez said.

A crew is now filling the #sinkhole with dirt. It won’t be completely repaired for days. @MyFDOT hopes to open 1 NB lane on Charles Richard Beall blvd by the afternoon rush. pic.twitter.com/fDSX9ORFYk — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 24, 2018

Here’s a closer look at the #sinkhole causing all the issues on Charles Richard Beall Blvd in DeBary. It’s 30ft in diameter. @MyFDOT is checking to see if the rest of the NB side of the road is safe to allow traffic to pass. pic.twitter.com/ja4CWiO8b5 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 24, 2018

