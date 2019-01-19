ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train rear-ended a car that was on railroad tracks Friday evening in Orange County's Pine Castle neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near Nela and South Orange avenues.
The driver might have turned onto a side street and started driving southbound on the railroad tracks before the vehicle was rear-ended, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status, but it appears his or her injuries are not life-threatening, Montes said.
The 97 people were aboard the train were uninjured, said Steve Olson, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman.
It is unknown how the car ended up a quarter mile between crossings, Olson said.
FDOT said southbound train P337 is delayed by 150 minutes, southbound train P339 is delayed by 60 minutes and northbound train P340 is delayed by 30 minutes between the Sand Lake Road and ORMC stations.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
#AutoAccident involving SunRail train and 1 vehicle. Crews on scene assessing 1 trauma alert patient from the vehicle. No injuries on the train. @RideSunRail operations on tracks are shut down at this time. Updates to follow.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 19, 2019
