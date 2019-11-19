Which of Orlando's roads are the most dangerous?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Which are the most dangerous roads and intersections in the city of Orlando? See the numbers below:
District 1 (319 crashes)
• South Semoran Boulevard: 57 crashes (18% of all crashes)
• Lee Vista Boulevard: 55 crashes (17% of all crashes)
• Goldenrod Road: 38 crashes (12% of all crashes)
District 2 (349 crashes)
• North Semoran Boulevard: 119 crashes (34% of all crashes)
• Curry Ford Road: 89 crashes (25% of all crashes)
• South Semoran Boulevard: 69 crashes (20% of all crashes)
District 3 (416 crashes)
• W. Colonial Drive: 69 crashes (17% of all crashes)
• Ivanhoe Boulevard: 24 crashes (6% of all crashes)
• Mills Avenue: 20 crashes (5% of all crashes)
District 4 (491 crashes)
• Mills Avenue: 44 crashes (9% of all crashes)
• Colonial Drive: 73 crashes (15% of all crashes)
• South Orange Avenue: 68 crashes (14% of all crashes)
District 5 (635 crashes)
• Orange Blossom Trail: 101 crashes (16% of all crashes)
• Kirkman Road: 77 crashes (12% of all crashes)
• Haralson Estates (neighborhood): 34 crashes (5% of all crashes)
District 6 486 crashes
• Kirkman Road: 72 crashes (15% of all crashes)
• International Drive: 40 crashes (8% of all crashes)
• L.B. McLeod Road: 38 crashes (8% of all crashes)
