ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A curvy part of Kirkman Road that spans I-4 won’t be so curvy for much longer.
The good news is that next week, crews will start straightening the road by shifting traffic to newly built lanes that are easier to navigate. The bad news is drivers will have to deal with detours while work is completed.
The part that will change involves a sharp bend to the right for drivers coming from Universal to International Drive.
Closures will include southbound Kirkman Road as well as the ramp coming off I-4. During those closures, drivers will have to use Grand National Drive.
The state said it is still finalizing when the closures will happen.
The state also did not specify when exactly the curve work will start. Crews were supposed to start working on the curve this week, but the state said it needed more time.
The change is a long-term one: The newer, straighter road will stay this way once the I-4 Ultimate project is finished in 2021.
