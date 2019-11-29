  • Black Friday brings cooler morning air, temperatures to warm up by afternoon

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - ​​​A dissipating cold front will shift the winds after Thanksgiving, allowing drier air to move in just in time for Black Friday shopping. The weather will be much nicer Friday, with less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.

    • Black Friday: Clear skies for shoppers, as highs stay in the upper 70s to close out the week with no chance of rain.
    • Weekend: Warm temperatures are forecast to stick around for the weekend with highs around 80 before another cool front blows through, dropping temperatures to start out the workweek.
    • Next week: Temperatures will drop significantly beginning Monday, with a high of 68 degrees. Tuesday will be even colder, with many waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

