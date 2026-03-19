Deputies investigating scene near Columbia Street in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy law enforcement presence reported near Columbia Street in Orange County, where crime scene tape has been set up and multiple law enforcement units are present.

The location is just a few blocks from Camping World Stadium. Channel 9 crews on scene report a continued law enforcement presence, but officials have not yet released details about what led to the response.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

Channel 9 will provide updates as they become available.

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