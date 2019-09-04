Baby born during Hurricane Dorian named after storm

DeLAND, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian wasn't the only thing one DeLand family was waiting on: The family welcomed a baby boy during the storm at AdventHealth DeLand on Monday.
With their son's arrival during the storm, Kay Lisa McCloud and Anthony Davis decided to name him after Hurricane Dorian.
The family named their son Tadashi Dorian Davis, according to AdventHealth DeLand.
The hospital said the family went home Wednesday and were relieved to know their home is undamaged and they had electricity waiting for them.
