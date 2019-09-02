Central Florida theme parks closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian

- Magic Kingdom- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Disney's Hollywood Studios- 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Epcot- 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Disney's Blizzard Beach- Closed
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019
Seaworld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the approaching storm.
Discovery Cove announced it will be closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.
Universal Orlando Resort announced it will be open Tuesday, however Universal's Volcano Bay will be closed.
We will continue to be updated as more parks announce early closures.
