Central Florida theme parks closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida theme parks have announced early closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.
     
    Disney announced it has adjusted its hours for Tuesday for the following parks:
    • Magic Kingdom- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
    • Disney's Hollywood Studios- 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
    • Epcot- 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Disney's Blizzard Beach- Closed
    • Disney's Typhoon Lagoon- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Seaworld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the approaching storm.

    Discovery Cove announced it will be closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

    Universal Orlando Resort announced it will be open Tuesday, however Universal's Volcano Bay will be closed.

    We will continue to be updated as more parks announce early closures.

