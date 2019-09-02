ORLANDO, Fla. - Preparations are underway across Central Florida as Hurricane Dorian inches closer.
Viewers have already begun submitting photos of boarded-up homes, including the one below, which was photographed in Orange County's Dr. Phillips neighborhood.
Related Headlines
Read: Hurricane Dorian: How to stay informed about the storm
A sign shows a checklist of previous hurricanes, including Charley, Frances, Ivan, Matthew and Irma. It also includes the name Dorian with an empty box beside it.
Do you have photos of your storm preparations that you would like to share with Channel 9? If so, send them to news@wftv.com.
Read: Images, videos show Hurricane Dorian's impact in the Bahamas
And let us know if you would like us to give you credit.
Click here to read more about Hurricane Dorian, and click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}