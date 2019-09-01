Images, videos show Hurricane Dorian's impact in the Bahamas

Images and video being shared across social media gives an up-close look at the devastation Hurricane Dorian is causing in the Bahamas.
In one video, you can hear a woman asking for prayers as she appears to be surrounded by water in the Abaco Islands.
Another video shows the damages inside a housing complex. The roof appears to be completely blown off, and furniture is displaced throughout the complex.
In another video, someone can be seen filming from inside their home as heavy winds blow just outside.
Another video shared by José Andrés, shows him attempting to speak to the camera 80 miles away from the storm. His voice is seemingly muffled by the strong winds and conditions as the rain falls.
