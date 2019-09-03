  • Dorothy IX: a remote weather monitoring station covering weather conditions in Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - If you've watched Channel 9's newscast lately, you might have seen Dorothy IX in action.

    Dorothy IX is a remote weather monitoring station that helps us cover weather conditions in Central Florida.

    The system is helping out the team by giving viewers live pictures and weather data from the front lines of Hurricane Dorian.

    Dorothy IX has three nest cameras that capture images of inclement weather around Central Florida. Two of the cameras are exterior and one is inside the system.

    Just checking in on all of Dorothy's systems before possible higher winds and water arrive later tonight.

    Current conditions as of 10:45 AM! The surf is really building.

