EYE ON THE TROPICS: Tracking Atlantic storm Patty

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Yep, it’s still hurricane season.

    The National Hurricane Center said it’s tracking a disturbance east of the Leeward Islands that has a 90 percent chance of forming over the next several days.

    If it forms, the storm would be named Patty, the 16th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

    “A strong tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is developing. It could become Patty over the next day or so,” said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. “However, with our major front sliding in, it should keep whatever tries to develop away from the East Coast.”

    The last day of the Atlantic hurricane season is Friday, Nov. 30.
     


