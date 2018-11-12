EYE ON THE TROPICS: Tracking Atlantic storm Patty

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Yep, it’s still hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center said it’s tracking a disturbance east of the Leeward Islands that has a 90 percent chance of forming over the next several days.
Related Headlines
If it forms, the storm would be named Patty, the 16th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
HURRICANE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:
- Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
- Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now
- Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane
- 15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane
Yes, it's November. But, it's still hurricane season. There's a 90% chance this vigorous tropical wave develops into a depression or a tropical storm.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 12, 2018
Models show it moving NW towards the Bahamas until a cold front sweeps it up and pushes it away from us. pic.twitter.com/B9kZOTfbLr
“A strong tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is developing. It could become Patty over the next day or so,” said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. “However, with our major front sliding in, it should keep whatever tries to develop away from the East Coast.”
SLIDESHOW: Mexico Beach, Fla. decimated by Hurricane Michael
The last day of the Atlantic hurricane season is Friday, Nov. 30.
Atlantic distbrance may develop some - should stay away. pic.twitter.com/AUV1eT4PWI— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 12, 2018
Severe Weather Center 9 and WFTV.com will be monitoring the storm over the next few days. Download the free WFTV news and weather apps for the latest developments.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael makes landfall, leaves destruction behind
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}