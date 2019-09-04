0 Florida's east coast beaches spared by Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of the beaches on Florida's east coast didn't see too much damage from Hurricane Dorian.

However, erosion took a toll on some beaches in Brevard and Flagler counties.

Officials in Brevard already have a renourishment project planned for later this year with the Army Corps of Engineers.

"The decision of how much to bring in and the timing is still TBD. But these projects are so large, both in length of shoreline as well as volume, the cost of any repair will be in the millions, but whether it happens immediately or a few years into the future will be determined," said Mike McGarry, beaches program manager of Brevard Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, in Flagler County, the waves are 15 to 18 feet above normal, but there were no signs of erosion close to the pier at Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach officials and residents believe they dodged a bullet.

Rob and Susan Bruce visited Flagler Beach on Wednesday to take a look at the waves Hurricane Dorian brought with it.

"I used to surf a lot, but this would be great to surf in. Now that I look at it, it's a bit too dangerous to be out there," said Rob Bruce.

"This is something to see. You usually see this in movies, so it's neat to come out and look at it. It's a lot of fun to watch," Susan Bruce said.

However, at Varn Park, which is 5 miles north of Flagler Beach, emergency management teams have seen significant erosion.

In Volusia County, the beaches did not suffer from any structural problems and there is very minor erosion.

The beaches should be reopening in Volusia County starting Thursday.

Some Daytona Beach residents evacuated due to Hurricane Dorian's projected track up the coast.

Most of them found that their homes were in the same shape that they left them.

"It was scary watching it and seeing it, knowing I can come up here, and we literally live right over there. It could have just took us out, like the Bahamas," said Sheri Dunn, a Daytona Beach resident.

Residents said they were spared by a storm that could have done a lot of destruction to the area.

