LIVE: Gov. DeSantis will give an update on TS Milton Sunday morning

6:00 a.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join him.

WTV Channel 9 will carry the press conference on-air and on wftv.com.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of the Tropical Storm Milton, including all of Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Milton is now slowly organizing in the Gulf and is on track to become a major hurricane as it nears Florida.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed winds of 45 mph, indicating Milton is strengthening.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night and could be a Category 3 major hurricane Tuesday night in the eastern Gulf.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group