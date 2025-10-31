Melissa now post-tropical in North Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa became post-tropical in the North Atlantic on Friday morning, after making a historic landfall in Jamaica.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center reported winds of 85 mph, making Melissa a Category 1 storm.

All watches and warnings have been canceled.

The now post-tropical system is expected to gradually weaken but will remain a powerful storm in the North Atlantic through early next week.

Melissa was the most powerful storm to make landfall in the Atlantic basin in 90 years when it slammed into Southwest Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

The storm caused extensive damage across eastern Cuba and the southern Bahamas.

Melissa also grazed Bermuda Thursday night, causing strong winds and heavy rain.

No significant activity is expected elsewhere in the tropics over the next 7 days.

