0 Now Tropical Storm Florence barely moves, extreme flooding for Carolinas, fatal storm surge

5 p.m. update:

Florence's maximum sustained winds have decreased to 70 mph and it is barely moving west at 3 mph. At this speed expect extreme flooding to occur in South and North Carolina, amounts could reach over 20 inches and some isolated amounts closer to 40 inches of rain, where rain bands become more consistent.

Life-threatening storm surge will continue to affect the Carolinas coast as teh system is barely moving.

#Florence is now a tropical storm. Again, don't let that fool you, the storm is basically stationary & will barely move during the next 24 to 36 hours. Extreme flooding & catastrophic storm surge continues. pic.twitter.com/VZlBeGYRiD — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 14, 2018

Tropical storm-force winds still extend far from the storms center, up to 175 mph. A sustained winds of 55 mph and a gust of 72 mph was recorded at the National Ocean Service station at Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach.







Noon update:

Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Friday, at around 7:15 a.m., causing a life-threatening storm surge,

"Florence, unfortunately, is living up to what was expected. The slow movement is just horrific. It continues to pound the same areas with relentless rain, putting towns under water," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

The eye of Florence is wobbling slowly southwest just off the coast of southeastern North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina, forecasters said.

The hurricane's top sustained winds have dropped to 85 mph, while it moves slowly toward South Carolina at 6 mph.

At 9 a.m., the center of the hurricane was about 55 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.

The barrier island of Emerald Isle is under water, with ocean waves rolling in over a six-foot storm surge and crashing into homes.

Forecasters said: "It cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland."

The life-threatening storm surge will also coincide with several high tide cycles.

Breaking: #HurricaneFlorence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am ET. @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite got a view of the Cat. 1 hurricane moving ashore this morning. Latest updates from @NHC_Atlantic: https://t.co/UHhgfFVsSQ pic.twitter.com/ZxXJkNdjoK — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 14, 2018

#Florence makes landfall in #WrightsvilleBeach, NC. Eye will stay paralleling the coast as it moves VERY SLOW ato the W, then SW. Many communities under 6ft of water & hundreds waiting to be rescued. Read more: https://t.co/yyaxEcrunP pic.twitter.com/mhkBu5K4Bp — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 14, 2018

Thousands are already without power and the power outages will continue.

Florence will slowly continue to decrease its maximum sustained winds, but the significant weakening in winds will come after Saturday, once the storm moves finally moves inland.

As it moves inland, flooding will be a major concern for western South and North Carolina, including the Appalachians, where they can expect heavy rain until next Wednesday.

Could we still have some more impacts in Central Florida?

The highest waves came Thursday, as the storm moves inland the winds will shift across Central Florida, and the seas will continue to subside. Friday and Saturday the winds will be out of the west-southwest, pulling warm temperatures over the area, but there will also be much more drier air limiting showers and thunderstorms to only 20 percent of the Central Florida. Please stay hydrated, temperatures could reach the mid-90s across some parts of Central Florida, feeling as if they were in the triple digits.

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge threat will continue. A combination of storm surge and tide will allow water to rush inland and flood normally dry areas. Coastal North Carolina could still have 9 to 13 feet and parts of South Carolina a 6- to 9-foot storm surge is possible.

Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Coastal North Carolina can receive 20 to 30 inches of rain.

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 20 inches.

Along the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible with some isolated spots receiving around 12 inches.

Tornadoes: A tornado watch has been in effect to eastern North Carolina since Thursday afternoon since the right quadrant has been focused over this area. Some tornadoes could develop as the system moves in. The highest threat for tornadoes will continue to exist to the right of the system’s center in relation to direction.

Wind: Destructive winds will continue to affect a large area as the wind field will continue to be large. Until the storm makes landfall Florence could still be holding hurricane-force winds. Wind speeds of at least 39 mph, damaging wind, could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas.

