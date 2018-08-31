  • Tropical Depression 6 forms in the far eastern Atlantic; future Florence

    The tropics are waking up. The strong tropical disturbance just south of Cabo
    Verde Islands is organizing better and is expected to become Tropical Storm Florence within the next 24 hours.

     

    It was determined by the National Hurricane Center that the system has acquired better definition and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves to the west at 15 mph.


    At 5 p.m. ET, the depression was located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands, which are under a tropical storm warning. The islands could receive up to 8 inches of rain during the next 48 hours.

     

    Tropical Depression 6 is forecast to keep moving west-northwest during the weekend, at a similar speed, as a tropical storm.
    It is forecast to remain over the open Atlantic waters and not affect the Caribbean or the United States.

     

