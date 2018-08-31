0 Labor Day weekend forecast: plan for increasing storm chances; flooding concerns

Our weather will remain similar to Friday's for the next 48 hours across Central Florida. There will be gradually increasing rain and storm chances with the bullseye mainly on Monday and Tuesday this coming week.

We are monitoring an extra surge in moisture due to an approaching tropical wave. While there is no chance for development Saturday and Sunday, there will be gradually increasing rainfall totals across Central Florida starting Monday. Extra rainfall early next week, combined with already well-saturated ground, could produce localized flooding.

LIVE: Doppler 9 HD from Severe Weather Center 9

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

Saturday’s Forecast

Easterly winds Saturday will keep most of the shower and thunderstorm activity inland.

The winds will persist mainly from the east at about 10-15 mph, pushing stronger developing showers and scattered storms inland during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to be around average for this time of the year, in the low 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s. Low temperatures in slightly above average around 75 degrees.

If you are planning on heading to the beach this weekend the waves will remain between 3 and 4 feet Saturday, with a chance for isolate showers mainly moving inland. The winds will continue to gradually increase, increasing wave activity and the risk for rip currents. Waves could be slightly above 4 feet with winds up to 15 knots. On Monday, the waves will likely reach 5 feet as the tropical wave will be affecting Florida.

Red Tide across Southwest Florida

Across southwestern Florida's beaches, the high concentration of toxic algal bloom, the red tide, continues to be a concern. Make sure to stay away from the waters. Red tide can be dangerous for people with respiratory problems and can be fatal.

#Redtide update (8/29) Heads-up if you are planning on heading to the southwestern Florida beaches.

Flooding concerns for parts of Florida starting Monday

Here's the weather forecast for this #LaborDayWeekend2018: https://t.co/JKp49icRxC pic.twitter.com/vLJNQ2rqpw — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 31, 2018

Read more: Fishing rules altered because of Florida's red tide

Sunday’s Forecast

Scattered storms will increase in coverage to 50 percent across Central Florida, mainly in the afternoon hours. Winds will increase from the east to about 20 mph carrying the storms inland during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could "train," meaning run over the same places over and over, causing flooding concerns.

Labor Day and Tuesday: The flooding chances increase

As the tropical wave travels over Florida, there will be much more moisture across the southern half of Florida -- including Central Florida -- producing rainfall between 1-2 inches, with higher isolated amounts. The clouds will dominate which could keep the temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will still feel very muggy.

Future tropical development from this wave?

Conditions are not favorable for this tropical wave to develop until after it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a more conducive environment for development starting on Tuesday afternoon as the tropical waves move over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. As this system approaches the Gulf states, high rainfall from northwestern Florida through Louisiana is likely starting from Wednesday on.

Avoid the hype machine! This is a weak tropical wave. It may develop some in the Gulf...



And Florence will form off the coast of Africa and stay out to sea!



For Florida, there are NO threats in the tropics at this time. pic.twitter.com/GgKDdLmSsO — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 31, 2018

See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names



Our Channel 9 team of meteorologists will monitor the evolution of this system and keep you updated through the holiday weekend.

The St. Johns River Water Management District released a statement about the preparations that residents can do to prepared in advance of heavy rainfall.

Ample storage is available to accept forecast rainfall in the district-controlled water bodies in the Upper St. Johns River and Upper Ocklawaha River basins.

In advance of a heavy rain-making system, homeowners can prepare their properties by:

Keeping debris out of storm drains and ditches.

Reporting clogged ditches to local governments.

Cleaning out gutters and extending downspouts at least 4 feet from structures.

Building up the ground around the home to promote drainage away from the foundation.

More Coverage You Can Count On:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.