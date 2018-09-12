0 Tropics update: Isaac, Helene, Joyce, another storm likely developing in Gulf of Mexico

Besides Hurricane Florence heading toward the Carolinas, there are three other systems we are watching closely.

Isaac heading to the Caribbean

After several days fluctuating in intensity, Isaac continues to fight wind shear as it approaches the Caribbean. The storm is about 500 miles east of Martinique and forecasts now call for it to cross the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

After passing through the Lesser Antilles, the system will be fighting stronger wind shear, which will likely weaken the system further. If it does stay named, most models call for it to stay well south of Puerto Rico. Some indirect effects such as rough seas and some rain bands could affect Puerto Rico starting Thursday. Isaac should be monitored as any system that enters the area could pose a threat to Florida.

ISAAC: A giant question mark in the long-term! Monitoring closely... pic.twitter.com/HNwG4Nmcuy — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 11, 2018



Helene in the Eastern Atlantic

Hurricane Helene has started to weaken as it enters cooler Atlantic waters. The system has moved north and it will weaken to a tropical storm by Thursday, remaining over water and not affecting land.

Sub-tropical storm Joyce

A freshly formed Sub-tropical Storm Joyce formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean. The system si expected to continue a sub-tropical storm, moving northward away, not threatening any land.

Joyce makes the 4 named system in the Atlantic Ocean, and there can be a fifth one named by Thursday evening in the Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 95-L enters the Gulf of Mexico

The disturbance classified 95-L has now entered the Gulf of Mexico and it is showing better signs of organization. There is a high chance that this system will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Thursday or Friday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana late this week.

Residents along the eastern coast of Mexico, Louisiana and Texas should monitor this system closely.

