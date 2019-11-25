Great week ahead: Sunny skies, gradual warm-up forecast across Central Florida

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said we have a great week of weather ahead across Central Florida as temperatures continue to gradually warm up heading toward Thanksgiving.
- Monday: The day got off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and 50 across Central Florida. It’ll warm up to around 70 with sunny skies.
- Tuesday: Sunny skies will continue as highs warm up to the mid-70s.
- The week ahead: Forecasts call for temperatures to continue to warm up gradually with highs on Thanksgiving topping out at 81.
Interesting read and cool pics! Holey clouds! 'Hole Punch Clouds' seen across Central Florida Friday morning
Related Headlines
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}