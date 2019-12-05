  • SpaceX rocket delivers supplies, equipment to International Space Station

    By: Christopher Boyce

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched a Dragon cargo spacecraft from a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday afternoon from Cape Canaveral.

    SpaceX originally scheduled a midday launch for 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday, but it was scrubbed due to upper altitude winds and wind conditions that would affect the droneship. They were able to launch successfully Thursday at 12:29 p.m.

    The cargo spacecraft delivered supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

    These missions enable the station to deliver scientific investigations in the areas of biology, biotechnology, physical sciences, Earth and space sciences. 

