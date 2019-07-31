Strong storms splattered over Central Florida; lightning, damaging gusts

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a steamy afternoon, where heat indices reached 105 degrees in some spots, strong storms developed creating quite a light show for some residents.
Storms moved from the coast inland through the early afternoon. By 4 p.m., Doppler 9 became busier as there were more storms forming across inland locations. There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Lake County which expired at 4:45 p.m. At one point there were over 700 in a 15-minute span with the storm moving slowly south to northern Orange County.
Almost 4 inches of rain were recorded around Forest Hill, just west of DeLand. By 6 p.m. there were still some strong storms affecting mainly Lake and Sumter Counties.
WOW I see some asperitas clouds there! Great shot @RMcCranieWFTV https://t.co/Kh8t5n0139— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 31, 2019
WOW! What a light show in northern Lake Co. This storms is moving slowly to the south (5mph) Damaging gusts likely. #stormalert9— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 31, 2019
Tormenta al norte del Co. Lake esta produciendo más de 700 rayos en los últimos 15min. Se mueve al sur lentamente. Ráfagas destructivas son probables.
50mph gust reported over Paisley (northern Lake county) as severe storms rumbled through and lightning continues. #StormAlert9— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 31, 2019
The storms will cease by 9p.m. across Central Florida. Expect the muggy and warm conditions to stay put through the evening. Lows in the mid-70s.
Similar weather conditions are forecast on Thursday. Hot, muggy with the sea breeze sparking afternoon thunderstorms. The most coverage will affect inland locations between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Rain will start earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance once label Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds, which will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s, slightly below average for this time of the year. Storms could develop in the afternoon, mainly moving from south to north.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida?
Read here: Watching two tropical waves; heavy rain for Florida through the weekend
