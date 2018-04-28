Weather is ready for the Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando

I believe Mother Nature knew there was going to be a very important and big celebration in Central Florida this weekend, which really needed good weather conditions.
The Puerto Rican Parade will take place in Downtown Orlando on Saturday, April 28, starting at 11 a.m.
Winds will be light from the northwest, which will make the humidity stay down. Around noon, the temperature will be in the low 80s and only reaching 86 degrees around 4 p.m. in Downtown Orlando. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy the festivities. Apply sunscreen because the ultraviolet rays will be high, just like if you were in the island.
Read more: 'New Beginnings' chosen as theme for Puerto Rican parade, festival
The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Concord Street and Orange Avenue and will travel south on Orange Avenue to Downtown Orlando City Hall. There will be a free festival with food, music, arts, crafts and folklore at Doctor Phillips Center.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}