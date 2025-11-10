9-Family Connection partners with radio host for ‘JoJo for Jamaica’ event

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9-Family Connection is partnering with Central Florida radio personality JoJo O’Neal for a supply drive to support Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa.

The ‘JoJo for Jamaica’ event is tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caribbean Sunshine Bakery on West Colonial Drive, Orlando. JoJo O’Neal, stranded in Jamaica during the hurricane, will broadcast live.

Donations for the ‘JoJo for Jamaica’ supply drive can be dropped off at the event, where helpers will collect items through a drive-thru. This aims to gather supplies to aid Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa.

JoJo O’Neal’s participation in the event follows her personal experience of being stranded on the island during the hurricane, inspiring her to help with the recovery efforts.

The ‘JoJo for Jamaica’ supply drive is a community effort to support Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica, urging Orlando locals to donate supplies.

