Orlando runner is crowned at the Disney Princess Half Marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Lisa Hart’s running career has been on the rise since leaving Connecticut last year to live within a few miles of The Most Magical Place on Earth; Hart has run in two runDisney races and won them both, including Sunday’s Disney Princess Half Marathon.

“I love the atmosphere here, I think even though it’s a really, really early start, when you go through the Magic Kingdom, that tunnel of sound is amazing,” says Hart.

Orlando Area Runner Crowned at Disney Princess Half Marathon (Feb. 23, 2025) Thousands of runners in colorful costumes are part of the energy and excitement at the 13.1-mile Disney Princess Half Marathon, which takes runners through EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE is one of the largest women’s-focused race events in the country. (Harrison Cooney, photographer) (Ebay Bates/Ebay Bates, photographer)

Hart narrowly won the women’s division of the Disney Princess Half Marathon, battling Brittany Truitt of Austin, Texas and the field of nearly 11,000 runners through Magic Kingdom.

Hart triumphs with a time of 1:19:21, about a minute ahead of Truitt at 1:20:33. Maria Andrea Abularac of Guatemala was third at 1:23:27.

Hart shares that her return is imminent, motivated by the values that highlight all Disney princesses, like courage, kindness and endurance. “Yes, I will definitely be coming back for another runDisney race in the future,’’ she said.

