New doggie day care space coming to Seminole County

OVIEDO, Fla. — K9 Resorts Oviedo will host its grand opening event on Saturday, welcoming local residents to its 10,500 sq. ft. indoor and outdoor luxury boarding and doggie daycare for Central Florida’s furry four-legged residents.

Owned by husband-and-wife duo and U.S. Air Force Veterans Ken Myers and Daravanh Vongsouvanh-Myers, along with their business partner Edward Baim.

The K9 Resorts Oviedo is conveniently located near the intersection of Chapman Road and State Road 426.

Amenities include premium Kuranda bedding, Microban flooring, dog-friendly turf play areas and splash pads, a hospital-grade air purification system and UV air filtration. Fur babies will be pampered while being cared for by an attentive and certified, well-trained, dog-loving staff.

K9 Resorts Oviedo is expected to add approximately 24 jobs to the Oviedo economy.

It can accommodate 120 dogs for boarding and 130 dogs for daycare. While this event is exclusively reserved for pet parents, K9 Resorts Oviedo will begin welcoming its four-legged friends on Monday, March 17. Meanwhile, please visit here for reservation information.

