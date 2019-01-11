0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Jan. 11

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

PARDONED: The Florida Board of Executive Clemency agreed to pardon the Groveland Four on Friday. The board, with newly seated Gov. Ron DeSantis at the helm, agreed unanimously to pardon the four men involved in the 70-year-old case. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

MISSING TEEN FOUND: Relatives of a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in October expressed relief Thursday night after she was found alive. Jayme Closs is safe and a suspect is in custody, the Barron County Sheriff's Department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday night. Read more here.

HELICOPTER ACCIDENT: A death investigation in underway at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport after a person was decapitated by a helicopter, WFTS reported. The death occurred around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies said. Click here for more.

SICK AT SEA: Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds after 277 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as it sailed to Jamaica, officials said. Find out more.

TRUTH OR LIE?: An Orlando police officer's attorney said there is not enough evidence to show that his client was a drug user and then lied about it in order to get a job at the department. However, police said medical records show that five years ago, Joe Ingoglia was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Read more about the ex-officer's case.

AIRBOAT CRASH: Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in an airboat crash on the St. Johns River, Brevard County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said one of the victims was flown to a hospital under a trauma alert status and two others refused medical treatment. Find out more.

SHUTDOWN: Doug Lowe has been hard a work for the last two weeks, but he doesn't expect to be paid for it. Lowe is an aviation specialist at Orlando International Airport, making him one of an estimated 800,000 federal workers who are expected not to receive paychecks Friday due to the government shutdown. Read the latest here.

OFF THE MARKET: Former NFL and University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow has announced his engagement to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Tebow, 31, posted to Instagram Thursday an image of him proposing to Nel-Peters, 23, at his family’s Jacksonville, Florida, property.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 150-thousand pounds of industrial sludge were dumped in Central Florida with the state only finding out thanks to an anonymous tip. For years, environmental enforcement in the state has been "hands off." Investigative reporter Christopher Heath has been adding up the numbers for the last eight years, and reveals what went wrong, and what could be changing. Watch the full report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

