0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Feb. 19

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

BUS CRASH: Ten people were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after a crash involving a Lynx bus. Officials said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Silver Star and Hiawassee roads, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

SCHOOL TIME: Local small business owners say changing school start times in Osceola County could negatively impact their businesses. The school district wants to put schools on a standard bell schedule to save money. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

EMERGENCIES: President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday in order to fund a wall along the southern border of the United States. There have been 58 national emergencies since the act went into effect – every president since Jimmy Carter has declared at least one national emergency. Click here for a list of those emergencies.

Here is a list of the national emergencies declared by the last seven presidents: https://t.co/l5hmuJfCOw pic.twitter.com/KWdc2WIAZh — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 19, 2019

VANDALIZED: An iconic statue depicting the moment a sailor kissed a nurse at the end of World War II has been vandalized in Sarasota. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found "#MeToo" in red on the left leg of the nurse. See the photos.

CAUSE OF DEATH?: An autopsy was performed Monday on the body of a 31-year-old Cocoa woman found Friday evening in rural Osceola County. Police have not said how Tashaun Jackson died, only that her death is being investigated as a homicide. Read more about the case here.

HOT CHOCOLATE: A Texas boy is making headlines after he decided to sell hot chocolate to help fund President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Click here for the full story

7-year-old boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for #BorderWall | Details: https://t.co/Aul2NWnfDg pic.twitter.com/GoHdT4vlq5 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 19, 2019

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS TEEN?: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspected in the shooting of a 45-year-old man who was hosting a party for his teenage children Sunday. Investigators said they are looking for James Powell, the suspected gunman, in connection with the shooting of Joel Tatro. Read more here.

Sylvano Leslie turned himself in tonight at @DBCops1 Police Department. Powell is still wanted. https://t.co/pxP3VkhyYq — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 19, 2019

A moon sets as seen from Whitley Bay, northeast England, as the sun begins to rise, early Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019. Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

SUPERMOON: Skygazers got a special treat early Tuesday as the “super snow moon” – the largest supermoon of 2019 – glowed overhead. Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtag #snowmoon and #supermoon. Here are some of our favorites.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A local mother has put Seminole County's child protective services on notice of her intent to sue after her attorney claims the agency failed to follow its own procedures to investigate an alleged case of child sexual abuse. Investigative reporter Karla Ray spoke with the attorney and the alleged victim's mother and they claim CPS refused to speak with witnesses and lost tapes of interviews in the case. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

DON'T FORGET YOUR UMBRELLA!

Still mainly dry across the area right now, Showers are expected to develop later today, with the best chance in the early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qESoJfxI0A — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) February 19, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.