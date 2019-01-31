'I didn't know who was going to get my baby': Inmates claim they were offered money for unborn baby

9 Investigates uncovered another claim of attorneys trying to get the rights to babies born to inmates in the country’s largest women's prison.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray first exposed a baby broker business inside Lowell Correctional near Ocala almost two years ago. Now another inmate has come forward to share her story of the pressure she and many face behind bars to make this choice.
"I was five months pregnant. I didn’t know who was going to get my baby," the woman told 9 Investigates.
Find out what happened when 9 Invesigates tracked down the attorney at the center of it all.
