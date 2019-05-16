Off the radar: How the justice system lost track of 25,000 Florida fugitives

Right now there are more than 25,000 Florida fugitives the State Department of Corrections has lost track of.
They're called absconders and investigative reporter Karla Ray found out in most cases no one is even looking for them.
We expose the flaws in the justice system leaving thousands of fugitives on the streets and off the radar of law enforcement.
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}