0 Sources: Persons of interest identified in fatal shooting of Boone High School student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Persons of interest have been identified in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Boone High School student, sources told Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler on Tuesday.

Sources told Butler that teenagers involved in a stolen cellphone case in Parramore could also be connected to Alejandro Vargas Martinez's death.

Sources said the teenagers robbed a man in Parramore of his cellphone two weeks after Vargas Martinez's death.

One teenager was fatally shot during the robbery, sources said.

Read: 'There is going to be justice': Dozens gather to honor slain Boone High School student

Sources said there is more than one suspect in Vargas Martinez's death. A motive and suspect have not been revealed.

Deputies have previously released video of a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting. Click here to watch it.

One of the teenagers involved in the Parramore cellphone robbery was connected to the vehicle of interest in Vargas Martinez's death.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina provided Channel 9 with the following statement Tuesday:

"We work closely with all of our Central Florida Law Enforcement partners and often our cases and suspects cross jurisdictional lines. We can’t comment on the Alejandro Vargas case, which is still an open and active investigation, but our homicide detectives continue to work all leads diligently so we can ultimately bring justice to Alex’s family."

Read: Funeral for slain Boone High School student held in Orlando

Deputies said Vargas Martinez was shot at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 18 while walking to school near Waldo Street and East Kaley Street, about half a mile from the school.

Investigators said Vargas Martinez was discovered with gunshot wounds after residents reported hearing gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vargas Martinez lived in a nearby neighborhood that borders Hourglass Park, deputies said.

Watch Butler's live report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for updates on this developing story.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.