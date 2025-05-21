FDLE investigating Orange County commissioners’ use of Skybox tickets

ORLANDO, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating how Orange County commissioners are using Skybox tickets.

9 Investigates obtained an email showing FDLE investigators requesting records from Orange County on all Skybox ticket receipts.

FDLE specifically asked for the tickets issued to each county commissioner for each event from December 1, 2018 to the present day, in an email sent to the county on May 14.

In a statement to 9 Investigates, the agency said it would not comment on complaints received or active investigations.

Our 9 Investigates team has investigated how Commissioner Mayra Uribe gave hundreds of free Skybox tickets to her husband’s former charity, All Star Dads.

Some of these were tickets to big games like USA v Brazil and big-name acts like Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and Def Leopard.

After our investigation, the county changed its Skybox policy.

When Uribe announced she was running for Orange County mayor, she also told Channel 9’s Ashlyn Webb that she would release information clearing up questions surrounding her use of Skybox tickets.

Uribe said she would release that information by May 20. However, she hasn’t released any new information so far.

