ICE trying to poach Florida law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla — Florida sheriffs are angry after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent a letter to deputies and police officers across the state, recruiting them to the agency.

Florida has heavily supported ICE with its immigration efforts, and ICE responded with an effort to recruit 287g certified law enforcement into their ranks.

Sheriffs said at least 10,000 emails went out trying to recruit across the country.

WFTV has spoken to multiple sheriffs who are angry, saying this violated their trust in ICE.

Sheriffs say no one has worked harder than Florida to carry out immigration enforcement.

ICE has not responded to our requests for comment.

