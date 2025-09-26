Orlando, Orange County leaders aiming to avoid property tax cuts

ORLANDO, Fla — Leaders in Orange County and Orlando are defending their financial practices in Tallahassee as state auditors examine local spending amid discussions on property tax cuts.

Both Orange County and Orlando are under the microscope as state auditors look at their spending. It’s all part of the state’s effort to look at slashing property taxes to bring relief to people who are struggling.

Property taxes vary city to city and county to county, contributing roughly 47% of public school funding statewide. They also help pay for public safety operations, which include law enforcement, fire stations and emergency management.

In Orlando, property taxes account for about half of the city’s general fund, which totals more than $739.6 million. The city doesn’t break down specifically what is funded through property taxes or sales tax.

Some of that could be used to fund things like police and fire, including hiring 16 new police officers. It also goes toward roadway paving, sidewalk and bridge maintenance, playground and pool upgrades, and park improvements.

Orange County’s budget is approximately $8.3 billion, with 30%-40% derived from property taxes. The county faces significant challenges if property tax cuts are implemented.

Local leaders are concerned about the impact of these cuts and are working to persuade voters to oppose the measure, which would require 60% approval to pass if it goes on the ballot.

