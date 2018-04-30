Action 9 goes inside restaurants that keep flunking state inspections

ORLANDO, Fla. - For 20 years, Action 9's Todd Ulrich has taken you inside the kitchens of local restaurants that kept flunking state inspections. We teamed up with a retired food safety inspector to put the restaurants to the test. We will show you the top 20 restaurants that had the most safety violations Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}