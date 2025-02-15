A historical marker is unveiled to commemorate the site of the original Jones High School

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elected officials and former students were amongst the crowd that gathered today to honor Parramore’s unique history by unveiling a state historical marker commemorating the original Jones High School and Callahan Elementary School.

There was a time when the Dr. J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center we know today honed the original site for Jones High School.

The original Jones was built at the corner of North Parramore Avenue and West Washington Street, later opening in the 1922-23 school year.

Jones High School was the first and only high school for Black students in Orlando, playing a critical role in the education and empowerment of the Black community during segregation.

Historic marker unveiled to honor the unique history of Parramore Ave. (Dr. J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center/Dr. J.B. Callahan Neighborhood Center)

The school was named Jones because the family of L.C. Jones donated the land for the construction. Prior to that, Black students attended school at Johnson Academy, which operated at the corner of Jefferson and Chatham Streets.

The school was believed to have been established in 1895.

It has been relocated to 801 Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL 32805 and has continued to provide students with positive experiences and academic success.





