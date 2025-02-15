Light showers to kick off weekend, sunny skies to come

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re starting off the weekend with a few light showers.

These showers will not last all day; we should have dry skies across the area by lunchtime.

It will then be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the 80s.

Morning WX 2-15-2025

Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs returning to the mid-80s, but a front is expected to move through during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are likely from 2 pm - 6 pm.

Morning WX 2-15-2025

Following the rain we'll see a nice cool down. Highs will stay in the 60s on Monday.









