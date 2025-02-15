Light showers to kick off weekend, sunny skies to come

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re starting off the weekend with a few light showers.
These showers will not last all day; we should have dry skies across the area by lunchtime.
It will then be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the 80s.
Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs returning to the mid-80s, but a front is expected to move through during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and isolated storms are likely from 2 pm - 6 pm.
Following the rain we’ll see a nice cool down. Highs will stay in the 60s on Monday.
