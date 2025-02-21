New mural honoring the Wild West’s Black cowboys unveiled at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An artist from Washington, D.C. is adding his own flair to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvass of Expression in honor of Black History Month.

Muralist Brandon Hill’s new piece is called “Against All Odds.” He describes it as a tribute to the strength, courage and optimism of Black cowboys who explored the American Wild West.

Washington D.C. muralist Brandon Hill adds a sense of adventure to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression with his new art piece "Against All Odds,'' a tribute to the strength, courage and optimism of Black cowboys who explored the American Wild West. The piece is one of several vibrant murals on display at Disney Springs Town Center at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

The piece, which was completed on Feb. 14., is one of several works by Black artists that are part of the Disney Springs Art Walk. These are being displayed year-round at Disney Springs so that guests can learn more and experience Black culture through food, art, entertainment and music.

“This is really cool. There’s people from literally all around the world, millions of people, so when they come to Walt Disney World, I hope they see the piece and get a sense of adventure and feel the journey,” said Hill.

