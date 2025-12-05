Bay County lottery player wins million-dollar scratch-off prize

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Mexico Beach won a $1 million prize from the $25 million Gold Rush Multiplayer scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on November 3.

Douglas Gammons opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $638,100 after purchasing the winning ticket from Express Lane on Highway 98 in Mexico Beach.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER, offers two $25 million top prizes and sixty $1 million prizes, with over $1.2 billion in total cash prizes. Scratch-Offs make up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in 2024-2025.

Since their start, Scratch-Off games have awarded over $66.9 billion and contributed more than $20.09 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

