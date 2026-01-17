Fifth fatal crash in two weeks hits Martin County, deputies plead drivers to slow down

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal traffic crash occurred at Warfield Boulevard and Impact Drive, marking the fifth traffic-related fatality in Martin County within the last two weeks.

The crash, involving three vehicles, resulted in one confirmed fatality and two additional injuries.

Authorities shut down Warfield Boulevard at Martin Luther King Boulevard for westbound traffic and at Fox Brown Road for eastbound traffic as they investigated.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has ramped up traffic enforcement on Warfield Boulevard, issuing hundreds of citations in efforts to slow drivers and reduce unsafe driving behaviors.

Despite speed initiatives, serious and fatal crashes persist in the county. Speeding and other dangerous driving actions continue to contribute to numerous accidents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

