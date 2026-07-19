Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 20

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s monthlong back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off tomorrow, Monday, July 20, and will continue until August 20. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and students to save on supplies and gear up for the new school year.

During this period, families can purchase qualifying clothing, school supplies, learning aids, and personal computers without paying the 6% state sales tax or local surtaxes.

Essential Tips for Central Florida Shoppers

Combine Store Sales for Maximum Savings

Shop Online to Avoid Crowds - Eligible items purchased online are tax-exempt when Eligible items purchased online are tax-exempt when shipped to a Florida address.

Watch Out for Location-Based Exceptions

Know the Tech Exclusions

Give Back Locally

The extended window is designed to help reduce retail crowding and support household budgets as students prepare to return to school in mid-August.

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