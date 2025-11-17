Florida gas prices spiked by 12 cents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last week, Florida gas prices rose sharply by 12 cents, hitting $2.96 per gallon on Wednesday, then slightly fell to $2.92 by Sunday.

“Florida gas prices continue fluctuating on a weekly basis,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, pump prices remain on the low end of what drivers have paid this year.”

Florida’s gas prices range from $2.84 to $3.23 per gallon. Factors include lower autumn fuel demand, global oversupply, and switch to winter-blend gasoline.

On Friday, the U.S. crude oil price closed at $60.09 per barrel, which is $7 lower than last year. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton had the highest fuel prices at $3.09 per gallon, whereas Pensacola was the most affordable at $2.73.

AAA recommends ways to save on gasoline: combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess weight, compare prices with their app, and pay with cash to avoid extra charges.

