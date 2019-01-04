Authorities said 40-year-old Paul Scott Beierle posed as a customer during a November yoga class in Tallahassee, and then began shooting.
Related Headlines
A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured.
Beierle then killed himself.
TRENDING NOW
- FHP: 7 dead, 7 critically injured in fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville
- Man attacks McDonald's employees in dispute over straws, police say
- Tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
- Video: Woman doused with gasoline, chased with blow torch
Beierle had a history of harassing women and acting inappropriately.
Read: Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that owner Brittani Whittington will lead a music session in the evening in the renovated studio that now has security cameras.
She said the breathe, movement and music will clear "space in our bodies and our hearts for the new year to come while honoring and remembering our losses."
Whittington said she considered closing the studio permanently but says the safety upgrades have brought her "needed peace."
Read: Who was Tallahassee yoga shop gunman Scott Beierle?
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}