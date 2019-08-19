Florida man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - A small rainforest raccoon-like creature ran into a Florida apartment and bit a man after he opened the front door to head to work, wildlife officials said.
South Florida news outlet WPEC reported the kinkajou bit the man's foot and scratched his leg inside the Lake Worth Beach apartment, but did not seriously injure him.
Related Headlines
Witness Natalie Dulach said it sounded "like a 300-pound man was tackling him in the kitchen."
Dulach said the furry mammal with sharp claws clung to the man's leg as he fought to get it out. The man managed to lock the long-tailed animal in the bathroom until wildlife officers arrived.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report said the kinkajou was taken to a wildlife facility. Officers didn't say where it came from.
According to National Geographic, kinkajous are native to the tropical forests of Central and South America.
Although many of the kinkajous’ features and traits resemble those of a primate, the kinkajou is related to the raccoon, according to National Geographic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}