Florida unemployment drops to lowest level in 12 years

The state released employment figures on Friday. The unemployment rate was down from 3.4 percent in October. Florida remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.
Related Headlines
Florida has 335,000 jobless residents out of a workforce of nearly 10.3 million people. The state has added 241,600 jobs over the past year.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Worst weather day of the year' in Central Florida
- 30,000 residents say OUC polluted their neighborhood with cancerous toxins
- 3 Orlando firefighters injured when car crashes into fire engine
- Woman rescued from hood of car in Maitland during storm
Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5 percent.
Gulf County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.4 percent, followed by Bay County at 6.1 percent and Franklin County at 5 percent. All three counties were affected by Hurricane Michael.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}