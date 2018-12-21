  • Florida unemployment drops to lowest level in 12 years

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's unemployment rate dropped to 3.3 percent in November, the lowest level it's been in 12 years.

    The state released employment figures on Friday. The unemployment rate was down from 3.4 percent in October. Florida remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

    Florida has 335,000 jobless residents out of a workforce of nearly 10.3 million people. The state has added 241,600 jobs over the past year.

    Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5 percent.

    Gulf County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.4 percent, followed by Bay County at 6.1 percent and Franklin County at 5 percent. All three counties were affected by Hurricane Michael.

