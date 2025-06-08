Former U.S. Representative from Tampa Bay announces bid for Florida governor in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Congressman David Jolly announced this week that he’s running for Florida governor in 2026.

During his announcement, Jolly noted that this is a real-life experience for our family and millions of Floridians. Let’s put an end to the politics of division and bring Florida back to voters who want a thriving economy, top-notch education, safe communities and a government that respects family choices.

David Jolly Former Tampa Bay U.S. Rep. David Jolly announced this morning he is running for governor of Florida in 2026.

According to Jolly, what all Floridians are looking for is action on the practical concerns that matter most to them. These include skyrocketing property insurance premiums, rising housing costs, access to quality schools, and safer communities.

Among Jolly’s initial proposals, which he’ll be expanding on during the campaign:

· Creating a state catastrophe fund to lower property insurance costs and make housing more affordable for homeowners, renters, and retirees.

· Dramatically investing in public education while revamping a state voucher program likely to collapse financially, ensuring that private schools accepting vouchers provide the same specialized services as public schools and are held just as accountable for their academic performance.

· Implementing new gun safety measures that will both reduce gun violence and protect the rights of legal gun owners.

Jolly continues, “We can fight crime without fighting communities. We can champion the Democratic values of an economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and we can create a government that actually serves seniors, veterans, and those in need. At the same time, we can protect individual freedoms and lift all Floridians regardless of where you live, who you worship, or who you love.”

