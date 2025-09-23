FWC aims to provide practical, secure outdoor caging options for green iguanas

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is considering changes to Chapter 68-5 of the Florida Administrative Code to address outdoor caging for green iguanas, which are a Prohibited species in Florida.

The proposed rule changes aim to provide practical and secure alternatives for the outdoor caging of green iguanas possessed for sale, exhibition, or research. Additionally, the changes would cover transport and collection of live, wild-caught green iguanas and add clarifying language to the existing regulations.

To gather public feedback on these proposed changes, the FWC hosted three virtual public meetings. These meetings allowed the public to choose a time that fit their schedule and participate via video or telephone conference.

The proposed changes also include provisions for emergency preparedness plans related to the transport of Prohibited reptiles, although the transcript did not provide specific details about these plans.

The FWC’s initiative to revise regulations for green iguanas reflects ongoing efforts to balance wildlife management with public and environmental safety. The feedback from the public meetings will play a crucial role in shaping the final rules.

