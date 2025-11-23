Injured deputy has been released after deadly shooting in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An injured deputy who was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction in Vero Beach on Friday has been released from Lawnwood Hospital and is now recovering at home, surrounded by support.

The release of Deputy Arizpe provides some relief amid ongoing challenges faced by others involved in the incident. David Long, the locksmith who was assisting the deputies, is still hospitalized in critical condition.

As the community celebrates Deputy Arizpe’s recovery, it also mourns the loss of Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow. Her sacrifice is honored and her memory remembered.

The situation continues to be tough for those affected, and the community is urged to keep David Long and his family in their thoughts during this difficult period.

