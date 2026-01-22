LIVE: Watch Florida Manatees Around the State

FLORIDA — Below are live camera views of Florida manatee hotspots at state parks around the state.

Above Water Manatee-Cam at Blue Spring State Park

Underwater Manatee-Cam at Blue Spring State Park

Above Water Manatee-Cam at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Underwater Manatee-Cam at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Above Water Manatee-Cam at Silver Springs State Park

Underwater Manatee-Cam at Silver Springs State Park

