Motorcyclist killed after popping wheelie, crashing into oncoming car, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. - A New Port Richey man died after he popped a wheelie on a Tampa road Wednesday night and crashed into a car, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Tristan Velez, 36, was approaching an intersection on North Florida Avenue and Celestial Oak Drive on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he elevated the front wheel of the bike and started riding on the back wheel.
Troopers said a car coming from the opposite direction made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, which then crashed into the car.
Investigators said the car's driver didn't see the motorcycle, which had its headlight shining up. Velez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The car's driver was treated for minor injuries. No charges were reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
